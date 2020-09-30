5 Storey Building Collapses In Kisumu, Several Trapped Inside

A five-story building that was under construction collapsed at night in Mamboleo, near Coptic church.

The incident has been confirmed by County Police Commander Ransom Lolmondoni who revealed that three people are still trapped inside.

Further reports indicate that three who were rescued from the building sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital. They have since been treated and discharged.

Read: Building Collapses In Kakamega, Several People Feared Trapped In Debris [Video]

The cause of the incident is still unclear although reports indicate that relevant authorities are working to ascertain the same.

For instance, a multi-agency rescue team consisting of NYS officers, Red cross teams amongst others have been deployed to the scene to help with rescue operations.

The masons who were also working on the construction are also aiding with the rescue operations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu