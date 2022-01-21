Over 5 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated as 459 Contract Covid-19

As of yesterday, January 20, 2021, 5,003,730 Kenyans have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Those partially vaccinated are 6,290,257. Thus,11,437,774 vaccines have been administered across the country.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 60.1%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 18.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Update:

Today, 459 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after 6,193 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is at 319,838.

The positivity rate is at 7.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,176, 985.

Of the cases, 428 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners. 243 females and 216 are males. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years.

Sadly, 8 have succumbed to the virus pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,528. Consequently, 461 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries to 288,424.

County Distribution is as follows: Nyamira 192, Nairobi 75, Kisii 20, Uasin Gishu 20, Nakuru 18, Homa Bay 13, Marsabit 13, Siaya 10, Kilifi 8, Kakamega 7, Mombasa 7, Bungoma 6, Embu 6, Kericho 6, Kitui 6, Kiambu 5, Kwale 4, Makueni 4, Nandi 4, Kisumu 3, Laikipia 3, Nyandarua 3, Nyeri 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Turkana 3, West Pokot 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kajiado 2, Murang’a 2, Vihiga 2, Bomet 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Machakos 1, Mandera 1 and Tana River 1.

