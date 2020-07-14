5 Die As 497 Test Positive For COVID-19, Tally Jumps To 10,791

Five people have died in the last 24 hours as 497 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the country bringing the tally to 10,791. Total fatalities for the deadly virus now stand at 202.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi stated that the positive cases were arrived at following the testing of 4,922 samples in the last 24 hours.

On a lighter note, 71 patients have recovered as recoveries tally jumps to 3,017. Out of the new cases, 480 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners with 318 male and 179 female.

According to the Health Ministry, there are concerns following a trend in Nairobi where the cases have increased within the last three days.

“The figures will keep rising and should worry all of us. The capital city continues to lead with high numbers. Residents should be alert,” said the CAS.

The distribution of the cases is as follows: Nairobi with 292 cases, Kiambu (62) Kajiado (51) Machakos (30), Mombasa (28), Busia (10), Uasin Gishu (8), Nakuru (5), Makueni (3), Narok (2), Meru (2) while Kakamega, Kericho, Kilifi, Laikipia and Nandi all have 1 case each.

The CAS further urged netizens to stop stigmatizing and profiling patients with the deadly virus adding that it takes the country back in the fight against the virus.

“Elevating stigma does not add value to this fight and ends up making it harder to contain the situation,” she said.

