5 Dead As COVID-19 Cases Rise To 41,158

Kenya has announced 538 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 41,158. This was after 6,872 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

Of the positive cases, 496 were Kenyans and 42 foreigners. Consequently, 430 were male and 108 were female while the youngest case is a one-year-old and the oldest is aged 85.

On a sad note, 5 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s tally for fatalities to 760.

Through a press statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 61 more patients have recovered from the virus. Recoveries tally is now at 30,937. Ultimately, 21 of the recoveries were from various health facilities across the country while 40 were from home-based care.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 157, Bungoma 118, Nakuru 48, Turkana 41, Mombasa 33, Kilifi 31, Uasin Gishu 16, Kisumu 13, Kisii 12, Meru 12, Garissa 9, Trans Nzoia 9, Narok and Kiambu 8 cases each, Kakamega 6, Isiolo 4, Kwale 3, Nyaira 2, Kitui 2, Migori 2, Busia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Marsabit 1.

The cases in Nairobi were distributed in the following areas: Lang’ata 42, Kibra 23, Starehe 19, Embakasi Central 15, Roysambu 13, Westlands 8, Embakasi West 7, Kasarani 6, Dagoretti South and Ruaraka 4 cases each.

