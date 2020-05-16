5 Dead, 4 Others Hospitalized After Boat Capsizes In River Nzoia

Five people have been reported dead on Saturday, May 2020 after the boat they were traveling in capsized in River Nzoia.

K24 reports that the incident took place at Sango area in Asere Village in Umala Sub-Location, Central Ugenya in Siaya County.

Apparently, the five who drowned and died were among nine people who were on a mission to retrieve the body of their colleague who had drowned in the same river last week.

The deceased were identified as Kennedy Odhiambo Ojude, Bernard Idiot Masawa, George Oduor Audi, George Ojwang Orecho and Joseph Omondi Ochieng.

The other four members, Collins Ogutu Asango, Edwin Wasonga, Wilson Odhiambo and the helmsman were rescued and taken to Ambira Sub County Hospital according to the area assistant chief, Grace Anyango Oloo.

Further, the publication reports that three of the ones rescued are in a stable condition while one is in a critical state.

Heavy rains have been experienced in different parts of the country within the last one month with floods and landslides reported.

In a report by Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa on May 13, 2020, the number of flood victims had risen to 237 up from 194 the previous week.

Wamalwa accounted that the number of households affected were 161,000 adding the situation would worsen as dams continue to fill up.

“With rains going on and our dams filling (up), it means more will be affected. We are urging people in flood-prone areas, mudslide prone areas to move to higher grounds,” he said.

Further, the CS said that the worst-hit were people living around Lake Victoria and asked Kenyans living in flood-prone areas to be forcibly evacuated.

The meteorological department says the rains are set to continue well into the month of June.

