5 Dead, 213 New Covid-19 Cases As Toll Jumps To 33,016

President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed 213 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the tally to 33,016.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address, the Head of State further announced 5 deaths from the virus bringing the fatalities to 564.

241 patients have ideally recovered and discharged thus the tally for recoveries stands at 19,296.

Uhuru further reiterated the need to flatten the curve despite recording fewer COVID-19 cases in recent days adding that the directives issued by the Ministry of Health should be strictly followed.

