5.2% of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19 as 129 Contract Virus

Kenya has in the last 24 hours recorded 129 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s case load to 252,628, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The new infections are from a sample size of 5,110, recording a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent.

The cumulative tests stand at 2,669,467.

The country’s fatalities have risen to 5,255 after another six patients succumbed to the disease on diverse dates.

According to the CS, there are 521 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,429 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 164 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with156 of them in the general wards. Eight patients are in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

Meanwhile, 65 patients have recovered from the disease with 49 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 16 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,027 of whom 198,748 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,279 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Vaccination Update

As of October 22, a total of 4,902,772 vaccines had so far been administered across the country with 5.2 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said the CS.

