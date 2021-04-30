497 Test Positive for Covid-19 as Caseload Rises to 159,318

Kenya has announced 497 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,117 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 159,318.

From the new cases, 492 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners. 282 are males and 215 are females. The youngest is a six-month-old baby while the oldest is 96 years.

The country’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 9.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 1,669,552.

Sadly, 17 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 2,724.

441 have also recovered bringing the tally for recoveries in the country to 108,565.

A total of 1,311 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,650 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

188 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 120 on supplemental oxygen. 36 patients are on observation.

Another 137 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 130 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of today, a total of 876,708 persons have been vaccinated against coronavirus disease countrywide; 271,079 are aged 87+, 157,211 are health workers, 135,957 are teachers, 73,544 are security officers and 238,917 are in the Others category.

