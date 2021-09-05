480 Covid-19 Infections Recorded as Positivity Rate Drops to 8.5%

480 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,668 tested in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The positivity rate is now at 8.5%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 240,172 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,411,720.

Of the new cases, 448 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners. 254 are males while 226 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby and the oldest is 98.

Over the same period, 809 patients have recovered, 703 from the Home-based isolation program and 106 from various health facilities.

The total number of recoveries hence stands at 228,083; of whom 185,041 are from the Home-based care program and 43,042 are from hospitals.

“A total of 1,829 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,994 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program,” said CS Kagwe.

155 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 91 of whom are on ventilatory support and 54 on supplemental oxygen with 10 patients under observation.

He added: “Another 762 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 696 of them in general wards and 66 in High Dependency Units (HDU).”

Deaths have reached 4,786 after eight succumbed. All of them, the CS said are late death reports from August and September.

The new cases were recorded across various counties as follows: Nairobi 181, Uasin Gishu 42, Nakuru 36, Mombasa 30, Meru 29, Kiambu 29, Baringo 24, Kisii 17, Makueni 15, Kajiado 12, Murang’a 11, Nyeri 8, Machakos 6, Embu 5, Kilifi 5, Kitui 5, Kwale 3, Laikipia 3, Marsabit 3, Nandi 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Garissa 3, Isiolo 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisumu 1 and Migori 1.

Vaccination Update

A total of 2,862,528 vaccines had been administered across the country as of September 4. Of these, total first doses were 2,050,377 while second doses were 812,151.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 39.7% with the majority being males at 55% while females were at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 2.98%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Aged 58 years and above 241,118; Others 244,122; Health Workers 135,031; Teachers 123,499; Security Officers were 68,381.

