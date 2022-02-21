48-year-old Man Facing Murder Charges for Stoning Wife’s Lover to Death

48-year-old Samuel Musungu is facing murder charges for stoning his wife’s lover to death in Nairobi’s Githogoro slums.

According to the DCI, Musungu who is a casual labourer in Runda had returned home after a day of hard work only to find his wife in a steamy session with her lover.

Acting on rage, Musungu picked a rock and hit the man, 40-year-old Nashon Mudovi on the head, killing him on the spot.

“In a fit of rage, Musungu reached for a piece of rock and hit the 40-year-old man at the back of his head, killing him on the spot. The commotion attracted curious neighbours and Nyumba Kumi elders who rushed to the scene, but it was too late to save the man’s life,” the DCI said.

Read:Man Arrested Over Lover’s Killing in Kerugoya

Musungu, after realizing the crime he had committed took off. He was however later arrested by detectives based at Gigiri police station.

He is currently being processed and will answer to murder charges upon being arraigned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...