48 Members Of One Family Contract COVID-19 As Total Jumps To 23,873

48 members of one family have contracted the deadly Coronavirus, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

Speaking from Kenyatta University Referral Hospital, the CS said that the family which resides in Migori was infected by one of their own who traveled from Nairobi, the epicenter of the virus, to Migori.

Another member left Migori for Siaya where he infected his mother with the disease.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to the disease but his mother is still receiving treatment.

“COVID-19 is real. We have said it for a longtime… we don’t want you to take this disease to your parents, some have already. The only thing we can do now is urge those who have not please don’t do so,” he said.

“If you were skeptical before, now you know that people are dying and getting infected. Let us protect our parents and families. This virus has now spread to every part of the country.”

The disease has claimed 391 persons, countrywide after 3 others died in the last 24 hours.

603 more patients have recovered from the virus. 436 of them were from home-based care programme while 167 were discharged from various hospitals.

The total number of recoveries shot to 9,930.

Kenya’s total number of infections jumped to 23,873 after 671 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

The newly detected infections were from a 6,200 sample size.

The new cases were of 633 Kenyans and 38 foreigners, aged between 3 and 94 years.

In terms of gender, 413 are male while 258 are female.

Over in the counties, the cases were spread out as follows: Nairobi (376), Kiambu (112), Machakos (20), Kisumu and Kajiado (16) cases each, Busia and Uasin Gishu (15) cases each.

Nyeri (13), Narok and Nakuru (10) cases each, Bomet and Kericho (9) cases each, Meru (7), Mombasa (6), Embu, Nandi, Kisii with (5) cases each, Garissa, Tana River (3) cases each.

Kilifi, Murang’a, Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, Baringo had (2) cases each while Kakamega, Nyamira, Samburu and Taita Taveta recorded (1) case each.

Nairobi cases were confirmed in the following areas: Kamukunji (23), Kasarani (23), Makadara (22), Embakasi East and Starehe (21) cases each, Dagoretti South and Ruaraka (20) cases each, Embakasi South (19), Roysambu (17), Embakasi North (15), Embakasi West (14), Embakasi Central (12), Mathare (11).

