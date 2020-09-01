48 Kiambu Board Members Sacked After Concerns Over Lack Of Education

Kiambu County Governor James Nyoro has sacked 48 municipal board members who sit in committees of projects funded by the World Bank after concerns over lack of education.

The county chief stated that the affected members were appointed by former Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who was impeached early this year over graft and abuse of office allegations.

According to the governor, the appointments were made in total disregard of the law.

“Most of them had not met the set qualifications,” Nyoro told Nation.

The governor disclosed that there is skills mismatch in Kiambu County staffing that needs to be addressed as it affects service delivery in some departments.

According to a senior county official, who spoke to the local news outlet, the World Bank had raised serious concerns over composition of the boards with members lacking basic management skills.

“There were concerns from the World Bank that most of the municipal board members could not understand and interpret policy issues to the people they claim to represent. We sat down after the issue was raised and realised that the problem was their level of education,” the source said.

“We noticed that most of them had no post-primary education and dropped out of school in Standard Seven yet they were part of committee that makes decision on multi-billion projects funded by the World Bank.”

The county is a beneficiary of multi-billion projects funded by the World Bank.

