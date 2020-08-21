48 Kericho GK Prison Staffers, Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19

48 staff members and inmates at Kericho GK Prison have tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

This was following a mass-testing exercise conducted by the Kericho County Department of Health. 75 samples were collected.

According to Governor Paul Chepkwony, the decision was informed by the spike in virus infections in recent days.

The county boss did however note that the 48 cases were in stable condition and contact tracing was underway.

“Consequently, the Department of Health and the Prisons Management have put in place appropriate measures to curb the spread,” Chepkwony said.

He encouraged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from visiting the correctional facility.

”Further, members of the public are cautioned not to visit the facility until further notice,” he added.

In addition, Chepkwony told Kericho residents that his government was working towards containing the virus but they should observe containment measures as directed by the MOH.

Within the county, he said, 61 patients were receiving treatment at various isolation centres while 52 others were on home-based care.

Since the pandemic struck, Kericho has recorded 2 fatalities and 63 recoveries.

On Thursday, Kenya confirmed 426 new Coronavirus cases after testing 5,158 samples.

The total number of infections currently stand at 31,441.

257 recoveries were also recorded bringing the tally to 17,869.

10 other patients died pushing the death toll to 516.

