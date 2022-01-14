in HEALTH, NEWS

Covid-19: 48 in ICU as Kenya Administers Over 10 Million Vaccines

Kenya has as of January 13, 2022, Kenya has administered 10,974,305 vaccines across the country. Of these, 6,164,507 were partially vaccinated while 4,704,029 were fully vaccinated.

Another 27,754 vaccine doses were administered to those aged between 15-18 years while 80,607 were booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who have received their first dose was 57.8%. Consequently, the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17.3%.

The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Stats:

1,035 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Kenya in the last 24 hours after 9,337 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 316,700.

This brings the positivity rate to 11.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,136,817.

Sadly, 10 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 5,482.

Also, 1,155 patients have recovered from the virus, 1,042 from the home-based isolation care program and 113 from various hospital facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 280,199.

COVID-19

