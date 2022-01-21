46 Arrested As Gov’t Cracks Down On Illegal Pharmacies In Central Region

A raid by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has led to the arrest of 46 people in the Central region.

A total of 120 cartons of medicine were also seized in the crackdown targeting pharmacies operating illegally in the Mount Kenya counties.

Kaluai and his team also closed 86 premises in the crackdown conducted in Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo counties.

Those arrested were picked from local chemists, clinics, herbal medicine stores and cosmetic shops.

Speaking to members of the press in Meru, PPB Senior Inspector Julius Kaluai said the 46 were arrested for various offences including running unregistered outlets and lack of qualifications to operate pharmacies.

“We did not find issues related to wrong medication,” he said.

He added: “This is a serious field where only professionals are allowed to operate, not the unqualified people… Those who have certificates are not allowed to operate chemists.”

The officer stated that the arrested persons will be prosecuted and the seized drugs disposed of if they are in bad condition or donated to hospitals if they are in good condition.

