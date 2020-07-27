440 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed, 5 Patients Die As 90 Others Recover

Kenya has recorded 440 positive cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 17,975.

This was after testing 3,197 samples.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that all the newly detected infections were Kenyans except three who are foreigners.

In terms of gender, the CS said that 286 were males while 154 were females.

The youngest case was a 1 year old infant and the oldest being an 84 year old.

90 patients have also been discharged after testing negative for the virus. Total recoveries stand at 7,833.

On the other hand, 5 others succumbed, raising the number of fatalities to 285.

Baringo county also became the 45th entrant into the list of counties that have reported virus cases.

5 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the area.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced more containment measures.

The nationwide dusk till dawn will remain in force for another 30 days while eateries and restaurants will refrain from selling alcoholic beverages to customers.

Eateries will also close their doors at 7pm.

Further, the head of state banned opening of bars until further notice. Those that flout the measures will have their licenses revoked permanently.

