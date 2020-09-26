44 Countries Have Already Launched 5G Network- GSA

The Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) has reported that at least 101 mobile operators in 44 countries have launched one or more commercial 5G networks.

Data from the GSA reports shows that out of the 101 commercial networks, 94 are live with 3GPP-compliant 5G mobile service. The number is an increase from 63 at the end of March this year.

The 3rd Generation Partnership Project 9 (3GPP) refers to the global standards that organizations which develop protocols for mobile telecommunications have to comply with.

Read: Vodacom Launches 5G Network in South Africa

37 of the commercial networks have launched 3GPP-compliant 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) or home broadband services (up from 34).

“5G remains on track to become the fastest adopted mobile technology ever,” Joe Barrett, GSA President said.

“There are now over 400 announced 5G devices; 5G subscriptions are doubling quarter on quarter; there are 20 commercially available 5G mobile processors and platforms and eight discrete 5G modems from five different semiconductor companies.”

“With over 100 commercial 5G networks now launched, and many more still being invested in by operators worldwide, we are seeing the mobile industry working together to drive 5G uptake at an unprecedented rate.”he added.

Read also: Huawei 5G Passes GSMA’s Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme

The Global System for Mobile Telecommunications Association (GSMA) said that at least 28 million devices in Sub-Saharan Africa will be connected with 5G by 2025. This accounts for only 2.7 percent of mobile connections

A 2019 Mobile Internet Connectivity Report by GSMA revealed that the global Internet penetration has surpassed 50%, with Africa at 24%. The report says that Mobile Internet users are bound to increase to 483 million by 2025 representing 66% of total smartphone connections.

In August, Safaricom announced plans to launch its 5G mobile internet service this year, targeting major urban centres.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu