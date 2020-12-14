424 Recover From Coronavirus, 6 Succumb As 163 Contract Virus

Kenya has recorded 163 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s total to 92,055, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The CS confirmed that this was from a sample size of 2,283 recording a positivity rate of 7.1 per cent.

The cumulative tests stand at 973,805.

The total number of fatalities has risen to 1,593 after another six patents succumbed to the disease.

In a statement, the CS said 960 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 6,581 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 49 patients are in ICU, out of which 27 are on ventilatory support.

46 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 37 are in general wards and nine in the HDU.

424 other patients have recovered, out of which 378 were from the Home-based care program while 46 were discharged from various health facilities.

Kenya’s recoveries now stand at 73,452.

From the new cases, 156 are Kenyans while seven are foreigners.

84 are males while 79 are females and the youngest is a one-year-old child and the oldest is 88.

Nairobi recorded 94, Kiambu 15, Homabay 8, Uasin Gishu 7, Nakuru 6, Machakos 4, Murang’a 3, Kisumu 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Mombasa 2, Kajiado 2, Meru 2, Laikipia 2, Kkamega 2.

Isiolo, Makueni, Bungoma, Migori, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Embu, Narok and Vihiga recorded single cases each.

