42 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Deaths Recorded in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 42 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from tests conducted on 4,971 samples.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 254,904 and the positivity rate to 0.8 percent. The total number of samples tested now stands at 2,821,144.

15 people have recovered from the illness in the period. Out of these, 13 have been discharged from the home based care and isolation program while two have been discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Currently, 358 people are hospitalised with Covid-19 while 971 have been placed on home based care and isolation.

On a positive note, no death was reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities remains 5,333.

