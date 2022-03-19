42 KCSE Candidates Detained for Engaging in Exam Malpractices

Students from Siaya County have been arrested and detained for engaging in exam malpractices.

The 42 KCSE candidates from Dibuoro secondary school in Alego Usonga sub-county were arrested with nine other people who are believed to have been involved in the malpractices.

“We have detained 51 people including students who were allegedly caught engauging in exams malpractices at Diburo school in Usonga,” Alego/Usonga Sub-county Police Commander Benedict Mwangi said.

After it was discovered that the Chemistry practical paper that was being done on Friday March 18 had been leaked, the 42 students, their principal, Chemistry teacher, two laboratory technicians, the supervisor, and five invigilators were escorted to the Siaya police station to record a statement.

Mwangangi said 20 students had been nabbed with four mobile phones that contained the leakage of the chemistry paper that they were to sit for. Upon scrutinizing the phones, it was discovered that they also had a leakage of the Kiswahili KCSE paper that had been done on Thursday.

The 20 were all part of a WhatsApp group that had a total of 42 students from the same school. The entire group was arrested, together the nine people who include the school’s principal and the chemistry teacher.

“We had cornered some 22 whom we established were notorious and detailed reports made us trace other 20 students who were equally members of the WhatsApp group,” he added.

Siaya sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Enock Nyarango confirmed the incident, saying they believed the mastermind of the syndicate was still at large.

The students and the accomplices have been placed in police custody as investigations into the matter begin.

