41 Year Old Man Dies In Fight Over Widow Inheritance In Homa Bay

A 41 year old John Nyambok has been killed in Ndori village Homa Bay Constituency after a fight arose over widow inheritance.

Nyambok was involved in an intense fight with his village mate after the two discovered they both slept with a widow on her matrimonial bed, creating confusion on who is to inherit her.

Nyambok and his village mate held a meeting after discovering they both eyed the widow and were interested in inheriting her since the death of her husband two years ago.

It was then that the two started hurling insults at each other which escalated to him being hit with a blunt object. He sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital but the condition worsened and he succumbed the following day.

Read: Luo Council Of Elders Calls For Okoths Wife Inheritance Spark Reactions

Homa Bay County police commander Esther Seroney confirmed the incident stating that investigations had been commenced.

“We have started the investigations on the same as we look for the suspect who is on the run,” said Seroney.

The Luo culture details some of the most out dated practices, with wife inheritance still practiced despite civilization.

For instance, when a husband dies and leaves a widow behind, she is allowed to get one partner who would take care of her and her children as a way of continuing the lineage.

Read Also: Fidel’s Widow Is Trying To Hide Some Inheritance – Ida Odinga

This was witnessed after the death of Kibra MP Ken Okoth, with Luo elders calling for the inheritance of Late Okoth’s widow Monica Okoth.

Following the incident that led to the death of Nyambok, it is considered a taboo for a widow to be engrossed in a relationship with two men, more so at her matrimonial home.

Following the incident, villagers protested and carried the body of the deceased around, torching four houses in the homestead of the alleged killer.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu