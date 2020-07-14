41 Healthcare Workers At Pumwani Maternity Have Contracted Coronavirus – Dr Amoth Confirms

41 healthcare workers at Pumwani Maternity Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, acting health director Dr Patrick Amoth has confirmed.

Speaking on Tuesday, Dr Amoth said that all the Coronavirus victims have been on home-based isolation. Two of them have been discharged and the other 39 are doing okay, he said.

According to Dr Amoth, the 41 were from a 290 sample size.

He also noted that the 100 employees at the facility will also be tested for the killer virus.

On Monday, Kenya Union of Nurses (KUN) Nairobi chapter chairman, Boaz Onchari announced that 15 nurses at the facility had contracted the disease.

“I cannot tell the accumulative number of health workers at the hospital who have tested positive. But I can speak for nurses and I can confirm that 15 of them have tested positive,” said Onchari.

He also confirmed reports that two nurses from other facilities in the country had succumbed to the respiratory disease.

So far, Dr Amoth said, 429 healthcare workers have fallen victim to the disease that has killed 197 people, countrywide.

“We continue to support them. Some are on home-based care while others are in hospitals. We are giving them psychological support.

“This is to make sure that after they recuperate, they can be able to come back to our hospitals and help us in this fight.”

Kenya has in the past four months confirmed 10,294 Coronavirus positive cases with 2,946 recoveries.

With eased restrictions, the cases are expected to rise in the coming days.

Many fear that the healthcare system will be overwhelmed by a surge in critical cases.

