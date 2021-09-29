404 Covid-19 Infections Recorded in 24 Hours, Three Fatalities

Kenya has confirmed 404 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 6,309 tested in the last 24 hours.

This is a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 390 of the cases are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners.

From the new cases, 206 are males while 198 are females, with the youngest being a six-day-old infant, while the oldest is 106.

The total number of confirmed positive cases is now at 249,174 and the cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,549,996.

Over the same period, 231 patients recovered from the disease with 159 from the home-based care and isolation program, and 72 from various health facilities.

Read: Kenya Launches Vaccination Drive for Inmates as 255 Contract Covid-19

The total recoveries now stand at 241,411, of whom 195,209 are from the home-based care and isolation program, while 46,202 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Meanwhile, three patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while two are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021.

This now pushes the death toll to 5,119.

A total of 1,042 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,247 are under the home-based isolation and care program.

75 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 46 of whom are on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen.

Read Also: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 2.2 percent as 54 Contact Virus

No patient is under observation.

Another 336 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with324 of them in general wards and 12 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination Update

As of September 28, a total of 3,712,030 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses were 2,813,477 while second doses were 898,553.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.9%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.3%.

The government is working towards vaccinating targeted population of 27,246,033.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...