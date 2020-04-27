402 People Arrested On Sunday For Defying Curfew Order – PS Kibicho

402 people were over the weekend apprehended for going against directives meant to combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, the individuals who he referred to as “idiots” were arrested on Sunday as they tried to challenge the state set restrictions.

Echoing Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Kibicho said the “idiots” do not understand that the restrictions are meant to save the lives of Kenyans.

“You heard Museveni recently saying God has the whole world to take care of, he is not just in Uganda looking after idiots who don’t want to follow instructions,” the PS told Inooro FM.

“So let us (Kenyans) also know that God has a lot of work to do. We have 402 idiots we arrested yesterday trying to challenge and tell the government ‘stop saving my life’ because that is the message they are communicating,” he added.

Last weekend, 455 people were netted for flouting the dusk till dawn curfew orders that were on Saturday extended by an extra 21 days.

Then, health CS Mutahi Kagwe said those found violating the orders will be assumed to have been exposed to the deadly disease.

The 455 were as a result placed in forced quarantine for a period of 14 days.

“Once you are out during curfew hours, it is assumed that you have been exposed to the disease,” the CS warned.

The ministry of health has insisted that those in forced quarantine will be freed should they test negative for the novel COVID-19.

This was after some 50 people quarantined at KMTC scaled up the walls on Monday night over high fees.

Some of them have since been rearrested after President Uhuru Kenyatta warned that they would be forced to complete the 14 day mandatory quarantine period.

