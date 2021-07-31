400,000 of Covid-19 Vaccines Donated By the UK Arrive

The first batch of 817,000 vaccines expected from the UK have arrived. A plane carrying 400,000 vaccines touched down at the airport Saturday afternoon.

During President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to the country last week, British Prime Minister said that the UK would donate the Astrazeneca vaccines to Kenya, to complement its vaccination efforts.

“The two leaders will toast the huge strides made in the last 18 months on the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, just as the UK reinforced its support on Covid-19 with the vaccine donation.” a statement from the British High Commission said

“The Oxford-AstraZeneca doses – half through a direct bilateral donation, and half through a UK donation to the Covax facility – will be shipped from the UK to Kenya as soon as possible in the coming days.”

So far, Kenya has administered about 1.7 million vaccines in total. Out of those, just over one million account for the first dose while the second dose uptake stands at about six hundred thousand.

