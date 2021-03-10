4,000 Kenyans Vaccinated Against Covid-19 So Far- Health CAS Mwangangi

At least 4,000 Kenyans have so far received the Covid-19 vaccine, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said on Wednesday.

The CAS said this while appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee.

She told the Members of Parliament that no major side effects have been reported from those who have voluntarily taken the jab.

“The only issue is some pain at the injection point,” Mwangangi told the committee.

Kenya received 1.02 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 3 with the government giving priority to health workers in the vaccination exercise that kicked off officially on Monday across the country.

The vaccines were transported by UNICEF as part of the COVAX facility, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world, regardless of their income level.

Other frontline workers including security personnel, teachers, vulnerable persons and those working in the hospitality industry will also be among the first groups to receive the vaccine.

Earlier today, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna assured the nation that proper mechanisms are in place to ensure no one jumps the queue in the administration of the vaccine.

In an interview with KTN News, Oguna urged members of the public to have faith in the government saying the vaccine will be distributed to the target groups effectively.

“I want to assure members of the public that mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the vaccines get to the targeted group. No one even the elite will jump the queue. So far 20 counties have already received the vaccines and the government is working round the clock to see the remaining counties get their share,” Oguna said.

Oguna revealed that the government will embark on the second phase of the vaccination in early July. The exercise will target persons with pre-existing health conditions.

“We shall embark on the second phase in early July targeting any leftovers in the first phase then peg in those with comorbidities and other existing ailments,” he added.

