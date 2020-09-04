4,000 Coast Residents Benefit From Safaricom Foundation Economic Empowerment Projects

Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative has supported six groups in Kwale and Kilifi with economic empowerment projects worth Ksh800,000 impacting close to 4,000 people in the two counties.

In Kwale County, Tsamvulani Mwache Fishermen and Traders Association received water pumps and fish coolers while Huhenzane and Taru Groups benefited from baking equipment and a posho mill respectively.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it’s also an unprecedented socio-economic crisis. Some of the groups we have supported are those that comprise of people living with disabilities because we believe that no one should be left behind when it comes economic empowerment”, said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Read: Murang’a County Receives Health Infrastructure Support From Safaricom Foundation

Other groups that received support include Wesa Pefa children’s Home, Lola Rako women’s group and the Bahati group for the disabled all in Kilifi county. They each received items to help them with their sources of income and livelihoods including a solar pump system, sewing machines, and a coconut grating machine.

Last month the foundation, through Ndoto Zetu, donated equipment worth Ksh5.7 million to 14 health facilities across the country.

Ndoto Zetu which is part of the Foundation’s philanthropic partnerships aims to support individual Kenyans who are keen to make an impact in their communities through social investments.

Through the initiative, Safaricom Foundation asks Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that they hope to achieve that will have a positive impact on their communities. During the first phase of the initiative last year the foundation implemented over 300 projects across 40 counties at a cost of Ksh30 million reaching more than 50,000 people.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu