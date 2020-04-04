40 Rogue Police Officers To Face Disciplinary Action For Aiding Land Clashes

40 rogue police officers are likely to face disciplinary action for aiding land clashes in Marakwet East, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

According to a report by the Standard, 2 chiefs have already been charged and 4 others might get sacked in regards to similar crimes.

The clashes which have been experienced in Elgeyo Marakwet have led to massive loss of lives and destruction of properties, with reports linking rogue police officers as the organizers.

According to Elgeiyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar, the officers ideally picked sides in the land clashes and provided security for the raiders.

“The chiefs and police officers have been leaking information to their respective clans about government efforts to quell the land clashes. They have also been among the planners of the attacks on their rival clans and in some instances ambushing police officers responding to distress calls,” Omar is quoted.

The clashes, according to the publication have led to increased tension in the region with families living in fear for their lives.

The clans caught up in the clashes included Kapsiren and Kabisyoi, Ketut and Kasagur, Kasegei and Katemuge, Karel and Kapkaw and finally Kabasiran and Kapkeny.

In another account of events, two Maasai clans clashed at the border of Transmara, Narok country, leaving a form 3 student shot dead.

Close to 20 homes have also been set ablaze while 15 people have been left to nurse arrow wounds.

This comes at a time when the country is fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has so far left 4 people dead and 122 others infected.

