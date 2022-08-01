40 Injured After Classic Coach Bus Veered Off Road In Bomet

40 people have been confirmed injured after the bus they were traveling in veered off the road in Bomet and landed in a ditch.
The accident happened near Kapkwen Trading Centre involving a Classic Coach Bus that was heading to Kisii from Nairobi.
32 passengers obtained minor injuries, were rushed to the hospital, treated and discharged. 8 others are however receiving treatment at Tenwek Hospital.
“The bus is said to have swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a motor vehicle that was traveling towards Bomet from Kaplong when the accident occurred. The bus overturned and landed on its side,” Bomet Central sub-county Police Commander Musa Imamai said.
No casualties have ben reported.
