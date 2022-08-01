in NEWS

40 Injured After Classic Coach Bus Veered Off Road In Bomet

Bomet accident
Accident involving Classic Coach bus in Bomet (Courtesy)

40 people have been confirmed injured after the bus they were traveling in veered off the road in Bomet and landed in a ditch.

The accident happened near Kapkwen Trading Centre involving a Classic Coach Bus that was heading to Kisii from Nairobi.

32 passengers obtained minor injuries, were rushed to the hospital, treated and discharged. 8 others are however receiving treatment at Tenwek Hospital.

“The bus is said to have swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a motor vehicle that was traveling towards Bomet from Kaplong when the accident occurred. The bus overturned and landed on its side,” Bomet Central sub-county Police Commander Musa Imamai said.

No casualties have ben reported.

More to Follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

AccidentBomet CountyClassic Coach Bus

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gov’t Launches Sh100 billion Software Plant in Mulot to tap ICT Skills
form one selection

CS Magoha Directs Schools to Close Tomorrow for Elections