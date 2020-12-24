4 Succumb To Covid-19 As Infections Reach 95,431

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 95,431 in the past 24 hours after 236 tested positive from a sample size of 3,773, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The cumulative tests are now at 1,025,653.

From the cases, 211 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners. In terms of gender,134 are males and 102 are females.

Age wise, the youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 85 years old.

212 patients have recovered from the novel virus, raising total recoveries to 76,270.

173 of the recovered persons were in home-based care and 39 in hospitals.

Unfortunately, four others have succumbed to Covid-19 over the same period, raising deaths from the virus in Kenya to 1,652.

Currently, there are 768 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,636 on home based isolation and care.

42 patients are in ICU, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 20 on supplementary oxygen. Two are on observation.

Distribution of the cases by counties is as follows; Nairobi 99, Mombasa 49, Kitui 23, Kakamega seven, Nakuru and Kiambu with six each, Kisumu, Busia and Migori with five cases each.

Vihiga, Kajiado and Kisii have three cases each, Taita Taveta, Meru, Siaya, Makueni, Machakos and Tharaka Nithi with two cases each while Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kilifi, Nyamira and Homa Bay with one case each.

