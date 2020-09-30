4 Succumb, 151 Test Positive For COVID-19

151 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 38,529.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS Rashid Aman further announced that 4 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 711.

Ultimately, 168 more patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 24,908.

Of the positive cases, all are Kenyans except 6 who are foreigners.

97 of the new cases are male and 54 are female. Ultimately, the youngest to have contracted the virus is a 1-year-old child while the oldest is aged 82.

The County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 32, Nakuru (24), Kisumu (22), Garissa (14), Mombasa (10), Meru (8), Kajiado (8).

