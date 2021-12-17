in NEWS

4-Storey Hotel Under Construction In Murang’a Collapses

Murang'a
Murang'a hotel collapses (Courtesy)

A 4 storey hotel that was still under construction in Murang’a has collapsed, several workers have been trapped in it.

This has been confirmed by Gatanga Police Boss Peter Muchemi who indicated that the building is located near Thika Greens.

Rescuers have been deployed to the site with reports indicating that at least 6 workers have been trapped inside.

More to follow:

Muranga

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

