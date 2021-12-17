4-Storey Hotel Under Construction In Murang’a Collapses

A 4 storey hotel that was still under construction in Murang’a has collapsed, several workers have been trapped in it.

This has been confirmed by Gatanga Police Boss Peter Muchemi who indicated that the building is located near Thika Greens.

Rescuers have been deployed to the site with reports indicating that at least 6 workers have been trapped inside.

Situation alert:

Location: Murang'a

Situation: Building Collapsed. A building just collapsed at Sunstar Hotel behind Thika Greens.

People are trapped and no rescue team yet pic.twitter.com/91tYhj4JlW — Armistice Security Consult International ® (@ArmisticeSecure) December 17, 2021

