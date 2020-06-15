4 State House Staffers Test Positive For Covid-19

Four members of staff at State House in Nairobi have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, Spokesperson Kanze Dena confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, Ms Dena said the individuals tested positive during a mass testing exercise which was conducted last Thursday, June 11.

Ms Dena said the infected officers were admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment.

“Families and close contacts of the affected officers are also being attended to accordingly. To strengthen Covid-19 containment measures, extra access protocols for State House staff residing outside the compound and visitors have been rolled out, ” she said.

Ms Dena further assured the nation that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family are safe and free from the contagious disease.

“State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the First Family are safe and free from Covid-19.

“State House would also like to remind Kenyans that every person is at risk of contracting Covid-19. No one is immune to the disease. Let’s us all, therefore, endeavour to fully adhere to the Covid-19 containment protocols as set out by the Ministry of Health, ” she added

The President has been hosting leaders from the ruling party Jubilee at State House Nairobi with over 200 MPs attending the latest National Assembly Parliamentary Group meeting on June 2.

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations were also held at State House with the government indicating that appropriate health guidelines were followed in the recent events.

Earlier, ODM leader Raila Odinga who attended the recent Madaraka Day celebrations showed off his Covid-19 free certificate a day after undergoing test at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in Mbagathi.

Odinga urged Kenyans to turn up and be tested in the ongoing mass testing.

So far, Kenya has recorded a total of 3,727 cases since the outbreak of the disease in the country in March this year.

A total of 104 Covid-19 related deaths have also been confirmed with 1,286 patients being discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease.

