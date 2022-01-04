4 People Arrested In Connection With Lamu Attack That Left 6 People Dead

Four people have been arrested in connection with a suspected Al-Shabaab attack at Widhu Majembeni area in Lamu County that left six people dead on Monday morning.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said on Tuesday that authorities are also investigating if the attack is linked to local land disputes.

“There are four suspects in custody arrested over the attack,” said Shioso.

“Investigations have shown the attack is linked to local land disputes.”

It was earlier reported that the Al-Shabaab militants raided the village before torching several houses.

One of the victims was shot dead while another was hacked to death. The other four were burnt to death in their house.

Preliminary investigations show that the attack could be linked to the land issues pitting locals and some residents perceived to be “outsiders”.

“We will explore all the angles,” Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said yesterday.

“We suspect it is Al-Shabaab but that does not limit our investigations to other issues including a land tussle.”

Meanwhile, another person was killed on Monday night in another attack in Hindi area. Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive of the attack.

Lamu borders Somalia where the Alqaida-linked jihadist group operates. The area has reported several cases of attacks in the recent past even as the Kenyan government intensifies operations to flush out the militants from Boni Forest.

