4 More People Succumb To Covid-19 In Kenya As Cases Rise To 3,305

The number of the coronavirus cases in the country rose to 3,305 after 90 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, four more patients have succumbed to the disease in the country raising the death toll to 96.

In a statement on Friday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said a total of 2,419 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 108,666 samples have been tested in the country since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (36), Mombasa (34), Busia (12), Uasin Gishu (3), Kilifi (1), Garissa (1), Kisumu (1), Meru (1) and Turkana (1).

Read: Kempinski Set To Let Go Of Employees As Harsh Economic Effects Of COVID-19 Persist

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed in sub-counties as follows: Kibra (12), Makadara and Mathare 5 each, Kamukunji (4), Langata (3). Westlands and Embakasi Central 2 each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi West and Embakasi South 1 each.

The 34 cases in Mombasa are distributed as follows: Mvita (14), Kisauni (8), Likoni, Jomvu and Changamwe 4 cases each.

All the Busia patients are truck drivers who tested positive at the Malaba border point while Garissa has one new case from Garissa Township.

Kilifi’s one case is from Kilifi North, Kisumu patient comes from Kisumu Central. Meru has one new case from Imenti Central and the Turkana patient is from Turkana West.

Read Also: Tax Reliefs Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Will Cost Gov’t Ksh.172 Billion – Finance CS Ukur Yattani

In terms of age distribution of the new cases, the youngest is 14 years while the oldest is 80 years.

Dr Aman said 72 more patients have been discharged after making full recovery. This brings to 1,164 the number of recoveries recorded in the country.

The CAS called on Kenyans to strictly follow the ministry of health guidelines as part of efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu