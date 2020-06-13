4 More Patients Succumb To COVID-19 As Toll Jumps To 3,457

In the last 24 hours, Kenya has tested a 3,503 sample size out of which 152 persons tested positive for the coronavirus.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Health CAS Rashid Aman said that toll has risen to 3,457.

Further, he noted, all the newly detected infections are Kenyan nationals.

116 are males while 36 are females. The youngest is a 2 year old and the oldest 65.

So far 38 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was reported exactly 3 months ago.

According to Dr Aman, Nairobi is leading with 44 percent of the cases, Mombasa with 30% and Busia at 9%.

Today, Nairobi registered 70 new cases, Mombasa (41), Busia (16), Kiambu (9), Kajiado (4), Migori (3), Machakos (3), Kisumu (2) while Uasin Gishu, Taita Taveta, Narok and Nakuru had 1 case each.

All Busia cases were truck drivers at the Malaba border point.

In Mombasa the cases were picked up in Nyali (14), Mvita (10), Likoni (7), Kisauni (6) and Changamwe (4).

Over in Kiambu, the new infections were from Ruiru (6), Thika (2) and Kikuyu (1).

Kajiado cases were from Kajiado Central and Loitoktok each confirming 2 cases each.

The only case in Uasin Gishu was that of a truck driver at Turbo.

Kisumu’s cases were from Kisumu East and Kisumu Central with 1 case each.

The two cases in Machakos were from Mwaka (1) and Athi River (2).

Migori cases were from Suna West (2), and Suna East (1).

The 70 cases in Nairobi are from; Embakasi (21) Starehe nine (9), Makadara and Kamukunji have 6 cases each, Kibra (5), Mathare (4), Dagoretti North (3), Embakasi West (3), Embakasi East, Roysambu, Lang’ata, Kasarani and Westlands have 2 cases each while Dagoreti South, Embakasi Central and Embakasi North have 1 case each.

CAS Aman also noted that 57 more patients have recovered from the novel COVID-19 bringing the total number of recoveries to 1221.

On the other hand, deaths reached 100 after 4 more patients succumbed to the virus.

So far Kenya has carried out 112, 171 tests.

