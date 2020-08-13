4 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Cases Hit 28,754

650 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours raising the number of infections confirmed in the country to 28,754, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said the ministry managed to test 6,768 samples since the last update on Wednesday.

633 of the new cases are Kenyans and the other 17 are foreigners.

Of the new cases, 391 are male and 259 are female. The youngest patient is a 1-year-old baby and the oldest is aged 97.

In terms of distribution of the new cases in counties Nairobi leads with 356 cases, followed by Kiambu with 53. Nakuru has 48 and Kajiado 20 new cases.

Read: NHIF To Cover COVID-19 Expenses In Government Hospitals

A total of 490 more patients have also recovered from the disease. This now brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 15,100.

A total of 308 of those discharged were from the home-based programme, while 182 were discharged from various hospitals.

On a sad note, four more patients have succumbed raising the Covid-19 death toll to 460.

Read Also: New Research Links Tuberculosis’ BCG Vaccine To Lower COVID-19 Infections

So far, Dr Mwangangi said 33 laboratories, both public and private, were conducting Covid-19 tests in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu