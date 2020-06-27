in NEWS

4 More Coronavirus Patients Die As Positive Cases Jump To 5,811

199 Views

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has announced 278 new coronavirus cases.

Dr Mwangangi noted that the positive cases were recorded after testing a 4,074 sample size in the last 24 hours.

The newly detected infections have pushed Kenya’s total to 5,811.

Of the new cases, 181 are males while 97 are females aged between 1 and 81 years.

31 more patients have been discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,936.

Unfortunately, 4 other patients have lost the battle to COVID-19. As a result, fatalities have risen to 141.

The cases were recorded in the counties as follows; Nairobi (171), Mombasa (37), Nakuru (17), Kiambu (12), Busia (10), Uasin Gishu (9), Kajiado (4), Migori (3), Kericho (2), Machakos (2), Nandi (2), Trans Nzoia (2), Siaya (1), Taita Taveta (1), Kwale (1), Kisumu (1), Makueni (1), Meru (1) and Vihiga (1).

Nairobi cases were from; Westlands (34), Lang’ata (28), Dagoretti North (17), Makadara (16), Kibra (11), Embakasi East (10), Kasarani (9), Embakasi South (8), Kamukunji (8), Starehe (6), Embakasi West (5), Dagoretti South (5), Embakasi Central (4), Roysambu (4), Mathare (3), Ruaraka (2) and Embakasi North (1).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Liverpool Condemn “Unacceptable” Behaviour Of Fans Following Wild Celebrations

Gikomba Traders In Anguish After More Structures Were Demolished Overnight Under Police Supervision