4 More Coronavirus Patients Die As Positive Cases Jump To 5,811

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has announced 278 new coronavirus cases.

Dr Mwangangi noted that the positive cases were recorded after testing a 4,074 sample size in the last 24 hours.

The newly detected infections have pushed Kenya’s total to 5,811.

Of the new cases, 181 are males while 97 are females aged between 1 and 81 years.

31 more patients have been discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,936.

Unfortunately, 4 other patients have lost the battle to COVID-19. As a result, fatalities have risen to 141.

The cases were recorded in the counties as follows; Nairobi (171), Mombasa (37), Nakuru (17), Kiambu (12), Busia (10), Uasin Gishu (9), Kajiado (4), Migori (3), Kericho (2), Machakos (2), Nandi (2), Trans Nzoia (2), Siaya (1), Taita Taveta (1), Kwale (1), Kisumu (1), Makueni (1), Meru (1) and Vihiga (1).

Nairobi cases were from; Westlands (34), Lang’ata (28), Dagoretti North (17), Makadara (16), Kibra (11), Embakasi East (10), Kasarani (9), Embakasi South (8), Kamukunji (8), Starehe (6), Embakasi West (5), Dagoretti South (5), Embakasi Central (4), Roysambu (4), Mathare (3), Ruaraka (2) and Embakasi North (1).

In Mombasa, the cases are in; ▪️Mvita, 14,

▪️Nyali, (6),

▪️Kisauni, (5),

▪️Jomvu, (5),

▪️Likoni, (5)

▪️Changamwe, (2). Nakuru cases are from;

▪️Nakuru East, (8),

▪️Naivasha, (6),

▪️Nakuru North,(2)

▪️ Nakuru West, (1).

In Kiambu, the 12 cases are in; ▪️Kiambu Town (5),

▪️Kikuyu (3),

▪️Kiambaa (2),

▪️Thika town, (1),

▪️Githuguri, (1). In Busia, the 10 cases are in; ▪️Teso North, (7),

▪️Teso South, (2), and ▪️Matayos (1) .



Uasin Gishu, 9 cases are from:

▪️Ainabkoi, 3

▪️Kapseret & Kesses, 2 cases each,

▪️Moiben, & Turbo, 1 case each. In Kajiado, the 4 cases are in; ▪️Kajiado North, 3

▪️Kajiado East, 1 *Migori has 3 cases in Awendo, Suna East & Kuria West, one case each.

*Kericho, has 2 cases in Ainamoi. *Machakos, has 2 cases in Athi River & Machakos. *Nandi, 2 cases in Chesumei.

▪️Trans Nzoia, has 2 cases in Kwanza.

▪️Siaya has one case in Gem. ▪️Taita Taveta, 1 case in Voi. ▪️Kwale, 1 case in Matuga, ▪️Kisumu, 1 case in Kisumu Central,

▪️Makueni, 1 case is in Kilome,

▪️Meru, 1 case in Igembe south &

Vihiga, 1 case in Vihiga town.

