Number of COVID-19 Cases Rises To 126 After Four More Cases Tested Positive

Four more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, the CS noted that of the four, three are Kenyan nationals and a Pakistani.

“Two of the new cases travelled from Malawi and Pakistan while the other two contracted the virus locally,” Kagwe said.

They range from 34 and 44 years of age. Three of them are male while one is female.

In the last 24 hours, the CS said, at least 300 people have been tested for the coronavirus. The CS confirmed a total of 1,781 contacts are being monitored.

CS Kagwe also noted that Kenyatta University Hospital will now cater to coronavirus cases and has employed at least 100 medical practitioners.

He also encouraged Kenyans to personalize the fight against coronavirus by being responsible for themselves and socially distancing themselves.

Face masks, he said, will be distributed via county governments and health directors.

Locally manufactured masks will not retail for more than Sh20.

The government also extended the quarantine period for those in government facilities after some declined to heed the set guidelines.

They will be required to stay at the facilities for an additional 14 days at their own cost. In some cases, the government will meet the costs.

Repeat tests will also be carried out.

Director general Dr Patrick Amoth noted that the youngest COVID-19 case is that of a two year old and the old being a 71 year old.

Kenyans have also been instructed to wear masks while visiting supermarkets and open air markets.

“Any person visiting a supermarket or any other open-air market should immediately wear a face mask immediately,” the CS added.

