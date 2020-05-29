4 Mombasa Patients Succumb To COVID-19 As Positive Cases Jump To 1,745

Kenya has recorded 127 newly detected infections after testing a 3,831 sample size.

Addressing reporters at Afya House during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the toll now stands at 1,745.

“The high figures that we have reported in the past few days are because of the increased samples size that we are testing and also proof that the virus in our midst,” CAS Mwangangi stated.

The new infections are spread out as follows; Nairobi (76), Mombasa (19), Busia (16), Uasin Gishu (8), Kiambu (2), Kajiado (5) and Isiolo (1).

In Nairobi, Kibera recorded the highest number cases with 49, Ruaraka (13), Makadara (4), Westlands (4), Langata (2), Embakasi West, Kasarani, Dagoretti North and Starehe recorded one case each.

In Mombasa, the situation is as follows; Kisauni (7), Mvita (6), Nyali (3), Likoni (2) and Jomvu (1).

17 patients have been discharged bringing the total to 438.

Sadly, four more patients have succumbed to the disease. All of whom are from Mombasa County. Total number of fatalities is 62.

The CAS said the deceased persons were suffering from other conditions including hypertension, diabetes.

Kenya has carried out 74,003 COVID-19 tests.

CAS Mwangangi also cautioned those sneaking into restricted areas using “panya routes”.

“We have observed a worrisome trend. There are individuals using ‘panya routes’ to access areas under restriction. Sneaking out of restricted areas is equivalent to sneaking the virus into other counties. We caution such persons,” she said.

