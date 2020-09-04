4 Dead, 179 Test Positive For COVID-19 As Toll Hits 34,884

179 people have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 24 hours bringing the total confirmed positive cases in the country to 34,884.

According to Health CAS Rashid Aman, this was after 4,178 samples were tested bringing the cumulative tests to 467,677.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings from Bomet County, Aman announced that out of the new cases, only 17 were foreigners as the rest were Kenyans.

Ideally, the youngest to have contracted the virus is a one-year-old while the oldest is a 75-year-old.

On a sad note, 4 more patents have succumbed to the virus bringing tally for fatalities to 589.

Nairobi County continues to lead in terms of county distribution with 66 cases within the last 24 hours. Garissa has 21, Nakuru 12, Turkana 12 and Busia 11.

On a better note, 415 patients have recovered from the virus thus tally for recoveries stands at 21,059.

161 of those discharged were from the home-based programme, while 254 were discharged from various health facilities.

