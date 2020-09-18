4 Dead, 148 More Test Positive for COVID-19

Kenya has confirmed 148 new COVID-19 cases after testing 2,438 samples within the last 24 hours, tally now stands at 36,724.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Health further announced that 4 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 646.

On a better note, 98 patients have recovered from the virus and were discharged bringing the tally for recoveries to 23,709.

Of the positive cases, all are Kenyans except 3 who are foreigners. Ideally, 105 are male and 43 are female while the youngest case is a two-year-old and the oldest is aged 75.

County distribution is as follows: Mombasa 40, Nairobi 32 cases, Laikipia 15, Kiambu 11, Nakuru 7, Embu 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Kajiado 6, Taita Taveta 5, Kisumu 5, Kitui 4, Trans Nzoia 3, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kwale 1, Machakos 1, Kericho 1, Makueni 1 and Murang’a 1.

The 32 cases in Nairobi are distributed in the following areas: Westlands (6), Embakasi East (4), Lang’ata and Starehe (3) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Ruaraka (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi North, Kibra, Makadara and Roysambu (1) case each.

Ultimately, the 40 cases in Mombasa are distributed in the following areas: Mvita (14), Kisauni (11), Likoni (5), Nyali (4), Changamwe and Jomvu had three cases each.

