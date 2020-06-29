4 Arrested After Viral CCTV Footage Of Dramatic Broad-daylight Robbery In Kilimani

Four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on Camera along Lenana Road on June 25, 2020, have been arrested.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were nabbed on Monday morning by detectives based at Kilimani.

The four were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani.

They are; 27-year-old Timothy Jahan Muzami alias ‘Timo’ captured on camera hitting the victim with a firearm on the forehead, Humphrey Minyata alias “Daddy” aged 23 years captured on camera pointing the victim with a sharp knife, Mary Wambui aged 23 years old believed to be an accomplice who was harbouring the gang in her house at Pangani and Ali Musa alias ‘Ally’ aged 26 years old who was arrested during the operation and believed to be an associate of the gang.

During the operation, detectives recovered a Macintosh laptop and a mobile phone believed to have been stolen from the victim.

Four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on Camera along Lenana Road on 25th June, 2020 have this morning been arrested by DCI Detectives based at Kilimani and several items recovered. The four were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani. https://t.co/QmXo87RKuu pic.twitter.com/ASJTKNQGHk — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 29, 2020

All the four suspects are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment. pic.twitter.com/TcJ9o1EvxV — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 29, 2020

Read: Two Minors Among 18 People Arrested In Kilimani Partying Naked

In the viral footage, two young men were captured on surveillance cameras waylaying a man dressed in a suit a few minutes to 7am before making away with his laptop bag and what looked like a wallet and phone.

The suspects threatened the helpless man with a knife and pistol before he surrendered the items.

After they got away, the man is seen appealing for help. A guard manning the building where the incident occurred appears but not before the men had disappeared.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu