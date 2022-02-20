4 Arrested As Detectives Rescue Over 100 Ethiopian Human Trafficking Victims In Kiambu

Four human trafficking suspects are cooling their heels in police cells following a recent operation that saw 108 victims rescued in Kirigiti area, Kiambu County.

The Ethiopian nationals were rescued by detectives from the Transnational and Organized Crime unit on Friday.

The operation followed intelligence reports filed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters in Kiambu.

The DCI sleuths managed to trace the location of the victims to a house in Kirigiti within the county.

According to the DCI, the distraught victims aged between 13 to 35 were found crowded in one room.

During the operation, 42-year-old Rosemary Nyambura Ebron, 24-year-old Daniel Jamuhuri, Kelvin Wambui aged 24 and 42-year old Hosiman Moche were arrested on suspicion of being part of a larger human trafficking syndicate operating across the Horn of Africa, that is responsible for trading in human beings.

The victims and the suspects are currently being held at different police stations in Nairobi pending necessary legal procedures, DCI said.

