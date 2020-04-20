39 Somali Women Arrested At A Wedding Party Among 70 Quarantined For Flouting Gov’t Directives

39 women of Somali origin are among 70 people who have been forced into mandatory quarantine for flouting government directives on social distancing.

According to police authorities, the 39 women were arrested at a wedding celebration in Eastlands following a tip off from the neighbors.

At the time the police officers are reported to have stormed the place, the party is said to have been in full effect despite government warning against holding parties amid COVID-19 menace in the country.

Further, in another account of events, 31 people were arrested in Kayole after they were found congregating in drinking dens.

They were briefly detained at Kayole Police Station before they were taken to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) quarantine facility.

VIDEO | 39 women arrested at their friend's wedding ceremony in Nasra Estate in Komarock, Nairobi. The women were taken to KMTC where they'll be quarantined for 14 days at their own cost, Kayole OCPD Wilson Kosgey says. pic.twitter.com/2qvMxKxFyi — K24 TV (@K24Tv) April 20, 2020

This comes a few days after the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe issued stern warnings against those who were violating the government directive on maintaining social distance.

In a press briefing on Saturday, April 18, 2020, Kagwe stated that those who were caught flaunting the curfew and social distance directive would be forced into mandatory quarantine and thereafter face the law.

This was following reports that there were officers involved in taking bribes at quarantine facilities as they released the quarantined persons before they were cleared by the Ministry.

He also cautioned truck drivers who are not corresponding to the curfew directive restricting movement in and out of counties, and even from neighboring countries.

"On this, I want to caution truck drivers who were are informed are smuggling people from one area to another. I want to tell such irresponsible persons that they are lowering back our efforts. The enforcement agencies are there to manage the situation, not to become participants," he said.

Over the weekend, different cases of people flouting the social distancing directive have been reported with high profile officials in government caught up.

For instance, Rware Ward MCA Paul Kanyari and his personal assistant were among the 15 people who were arrested on Friday night at a private establishment enjoying drinks.

According to Nyeri Central Sub-County Police Commander Paul Kuria, they received a tip-off from members of the public.

Due to the increased cased of flaunting the gov't directives, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i had pledged to turn up the heat on hot spot areas that were notorious for the same including Buruburu, Kilimani, Lang'ata, Ruai, Kayole, Githurai, Embakasi and Ruaka.

"Let me also say, especially in certain estates in Nairobi, from tonight, we are going to turn up the heat. Because from the reporting of positive cases today, you can tell the clustered estates which are giving us problems and estates which are likely to be hot spots shortly. All of them have got one characteristic: recklessness and disobedience to the guidelines that have been given by the Ministry of Health," he said.