39 Kenyans Who Arrived From China Stranded As Cooperative College Karen Refuses To Admit Them

Kenyans stranded at the Cooperative College in Karen. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The Cooperative College in Karen has refused to admit 39 Kenyans who arrived in the country from china, and taken to the facility by the government for quarantine.

The government had told them quarantine is free but now the staff at the college have refused to accommodate them.

Activist Boniface Mwangi says that they have been told to leave the college if they can’t pay upfront.

According to Mwangi, the College doesn’t know who to invoice, the reason they are demanding upfront payment.

On Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said tests in government facilities will be free of charge, as well as government quarantine facilities.

“The ministry would like to announce that the cost of targeted testing and that of government quarantine facilities shall be met by the government effective today,” he said.

The college called police to deal with the Kenyans. This blog is yet to establish whether the situation had been resolved by the of going to press.

Written by Francis Muli

