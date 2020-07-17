389 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed As Total Rises To 12,062

Confirmed cases of Coronavirus on Friday rose to 12,062 after 389 others tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Speaking from Murang’a county, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the newly detected infections were from a 3,545 sample size.

Cumulatively, Kenya has tested 233,641 samples.

Out of the new cases, 385 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners.

Further, the CS noted, 260 of the new cases are males while 129 are females aged between 5 months and 95 years.

Nairobi county is still in the lead with 6,671 cases, Mombasa (1,794), Kiambu (666) and Murang’a coming in at number 23 with only 17 cases.

Sadly, 5 more patients have succumbed to the virus, the CS added. These deaths pushed the tally to 222.

Four of the fatalities, he said, had underlying issues like hypertension and diabetes.

345 people were discharged, 134 from hospitals and 211 from home based care.

The CS also announced the arrival of 20 Cuban doctors who will be stationed at Kenyatta University Referral Hospital.

“The idea here is for these doctors to work with our own doctors to gain knowledge from each other. Since 2018, we have worked in a partnership to improve healthcare services with the Cuban government; this partnership has seen Kenyan doctors receive specialized training in Cuba and Cuban doctors provide healthcare services throughout our country,” he said.

He maintained that the medics will come in handy in the fight against Coronavirus as they are specialized in internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, and paediatrics.

“It took a telephone call between our president and the Cuban president for this brigade to be made available to us.”

