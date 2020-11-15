38 Students At Kabarnet High School Test Positive For Covid-19

38 Form Four students at Kabarnet High School in Baringo County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), County Commissioner Henry Wafula has confirmed.

Wafula said that the students were among 48 who had their samples collected last week after one of their colleagues was confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the results were received on Saturday.

Those affected, the official said, have been isolated, and that teachers and non-teaching staff are being tested.

“We have isolated the boys in one dormitory, we have tested teachers and non-teaching staff, and those who are yet to be tested will be tested tomorrow,” said Wafula.

He, however, noted that the school won’t be closed adding that no one will be allowed entry in the school apart from health personnel.

Learning is expected to continue with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Three teachers at the school intimated to K24 Digital that the news has caused panic in the learning institution.

The lastest comes barely two weeks after 68 students and 5 teachers at Bahati Girls Secondary School in Nakuru County tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to the press on November 5, Health CEC Kariuki Gichuki said 115 others are in quarantine.

The virus continues to spread in the learning institutions a month after resumption of classes for Grade Four, Class Eight and Form Four candidates.

The government has maintained that it won’t close the schools amid the outbreak of the second wave of the virus but will work on better ways of protecting learners by strictly implementing Covid-19 protocols.

