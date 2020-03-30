38 MPs To Be Tested For Covid-19 After Coming Into Contact With Rabai MP

At least 38 MP and several surbodinate staffers in the National Assembly will be tested for coronavirus (Covid-19) after coming into contact with Rabai MP Kamoti Mwamkale.

The Mps include members of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) and the Delegated Legislation Committee, who came into contact with the MP during meetings.

Mwamkale tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rabai legislator and another legislator who is yet to be identified presented themselves to the Coast General Hospital for testing following Saburi’s forced quarantine.

Some 17 police officers involved in the arrest were also asked to self quarantine.

Saburi is said to have jetted back into the country on March 6, from Berlin. He interacted with a number of people including county officials on March 8 in Rabai, Kilifi County to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Days after, he joined mourners at a funeral at Bandora in Kambe-Ribe Ward.

He also interacted with his boss, and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who is also in self quarantine.

According to county officials, Saburi exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 but declined to self isolate.

Should he recover, he is likely to face arrest and possible criminal charges.

DCI announced that any individual found guilty of passing on infectious diseases to others knowingly will be ordered to pay a fine of Ksh30,000, or serve a 3-year prison sentence, or both.

Yesterday, Kenya confirmed four more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 42.

